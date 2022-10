Snoop Dogg gives fans another new visual. This one is titled, “Crip Ya Enthusiasm”. Directed by Jesse Wellens and James Defina, the animated clip is inspired by the popular television series, Curb Your Enthusiasm with Snoop depicted as the show’s star, Larry David. Off of Snoop Dogg’s album B.O.D.R.

