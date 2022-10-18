New Music: Apollo Brown & Philmore Greene ft. Evidence – Paradise

Detroit Producer Apollo Brown links up with Chicago’s Philmore Greene for a new joint project, Cost Of Living, which is set to release on November 15th. The pair join forces with Los Angeles spitta Evidence for the new single “Paradise”. Apollo Brown had this to say about the track:

“’Paradise’ is the perfect representation of what Cost Of Living is about; from the soundscape, to the content. Both Philmore and Evidence tell the story of many; loyalty and deceit, while the beat is just eerie enough to walk you to that fork in the road.”

Philmore Greene adds

“When you press play on ‘Paradise,’ you get that cinematic feel of what this album is about. From Apollo’s soulful production, when the beat is desperately crying for help, to the details in my and Evidence’s lyrics; this record will give you the chills. ’Paradise’ is a great representation of what nightlife in the inner cities will throw at you.”

Ev & Philmore ride the slow paced banger with their tales of ups & downs in the streets.

You can stream “Paradise” below.