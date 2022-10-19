Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 571) “Accountability In Culture”

On this week’s episode, Joe addresses N.O.R.E and his responsibility in media on behalf of the culture (19:20). The guys Kanye’s irresponsible interview (24:10) and Ice gives his thoughts on N.O.R.E’s apology (34:35). Ice also talks about Lil Baby’s new album (1:00:05), they breakdown the Nicki Minaj and Latto dispute (1:12:40), and discuss the crab shortage (1:41:15). Lastly, an update on the NFL (1:57:20), Part Of The Show segment (2:16:10) + more! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP.: Tap in here

Spread the love