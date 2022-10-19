Music Video: JID – Bruddanem / Crack Sandwich

With his new album The Forever Story still in rotation, JID returns with a new double visual. In the Mac Grant and Chad Tennies-directed video, JID sparks up and vibes in the trap house before the door is kicked in by the police and flashes back to the crew growing up, showing respects at the homies grave site and getting locked up and their time behind bars.

Watch the “Bruddanem” / “Crack Sandwich” video below. JID will also hit the road on his Luv His 4 Ever tour with Smino. Check out the tour dates below.

