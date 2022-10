Armani Caesar will be releasing the sequel to her 2020 Griselda debut project, The Liz 2 on October 21st. She follows her singles “Hunnit Dolla Hiccup” and “Paula Deen”, with her latest release “Diana” featuring Kodak Black. Armani & Kodak spit their raunchy flows over the smooth instrumental.

You can stream “Diana” below.