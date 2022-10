Snoop Dogg has still got it as he gives fans his new Gangsta Grillz project, I Still Got It. Hosted by DJ Drama, featuring 13 new records and guest appearances by Kurupt, Dave East, Daz Dillinger, Juicy J, Jane Handcock, Stressmatic, October London, Jozzy, and Trinidad James.

You can stream I Still Got It in its entirety below