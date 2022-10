Griselda’s Boldy James just announced his new album, Mr. Ten08, and quickly follows with his new single/video “Flag On The Play”. Over Futurewave gritty beat, Boldy kicks his grimy bars and exposes some foul play in the game. Mr. Ten08 will be produced entirely by Futurewave and feature 10 new tracks with a release date of November 4th.

Watch the “Flag On The Play” video below.