Maino takes a trip down memory lane in his new video, “K.O.B. (Intro)”. Directed by Street Heat Films’ WillC and Tana. Featuring archive footage and photos, Maino reminisces about his rough beginnings, relationships, and his come up.

“K.O.B. (Intro)” is Maino’s first solo music since his 2020 album, Die A Legend.

Watch the “K.O.B. (Intro)” video below.