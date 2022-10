Tee Grizzley continues the story of hustlers “Tez & Tone” with the latest video off his visual album, Chapters Of The Trenches. In “Tez & Tone 2”, disloyalty and murder ensues between the uncle and nephew. After Tone gets arrested by the feds, he snitches on Tez before Tez’s ride or die murders him. Tone later meets inmate Kane where they plot an escape, but escapes ends with a deadly twist.

Watch the “Tez & Tone 2” visual below.