Smino is set drop his album Luv 4 Rent on October 28th. Here is his new single, “Matinee”. Produced by Kal Banx, Smino speaks on a recent lover affair. “Matinee” follows his J.Cole-featured single “‘90 Proof” and his Kobe Bryant-inspired record “24-8”.

You can stream “Matinee” below.