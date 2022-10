It’s been five years since Ab-Soul released 2017’s Do What Thou Wilt, but the TDE spitta is gearing up to release a new project soon. With a post on the Top Dawg Ent IG page and captioned “Album done”. He follows his track “Moonshooter” and he removes the shades for his new single/video “Do Better” featuring Zacari. Directed by Omar Jones, on the introspective track, Soulo fights off the darkness to live a better life.

Watch the “Do Better” video below.