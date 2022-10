A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie links up with Tory Lanez to “Take Shots” on their new collab. Produced by P2J and Kofo, A Boogie and Tory cater to their ladies with liquor and the finer things in life. “Take Shots” follows A Boogie’s track “B.R.O.” featuring Roddy Ricch and are both off his upcoming album, Me vs Myself which drops November 4th.

You can stream “Take Shots” below.