French Montana drops off his latest release “Fenty” featuring NAV. Inspired by Rihanna, French goes in on his naysayers and stunts on them for the culture. NAV provides the hook for stylin’ on you anthem. “Fenty” quickly follows French’s “Killing Me Softly”-inspired single “Whipp’n It Slowly“. Coke Boys 6 is coming soon.

You can stream “Fenty” below.