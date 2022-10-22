Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 572) “No More Teaching”

On this week’s episode, Joe exposes Ja Morant’s superstar treatment against his Knicks (17:20). Ice reviews Jeezy’s new album (25:30). Joe calls DJ Drama on air (48:35), defends his reputation (1:13:35) and the crew discusses Jay-Z’s dispute with Bacardi (1:50:40) + MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP.: Tap in here

Sleeper Pick: Joe | Babyface – “Simple” (Ft. Coco Jones) Ice | Jeezy & DJ Drama – “King’s Crown” Parks | RJ Payne – “TOP DOWN IN HARLEM” (Ft. Stu bangas) Ish | Mike Classic – “SOMEBODY”