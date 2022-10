Bun B and Z-Ro take a trip to “The Geto” in their new video. Directed by Orbit Didit Films, Bun & Z-Ro hit up Houston’s Garden City Apartments with projected images of poverty and crime as they speak on their rough upbringing. “The Geto” is off Bun B and producer Cory Mo’s project Mo Trill.

Watch “The Geto” video below.