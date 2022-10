D Smoke keeps it real with his day ones on his new video “Switch Up” featuring Davion Farris. Directed by himself and Ricardo Williams, D Smoke is inspired by Snoop speaking on his grind and his accomplishments. Davion chimes in with the soulful and uplifting hook. “Switch Up” follows D Smoke’s previous track “El Rey“, which was released in celebration of Mexican Independence Day.

Watch the “Switch Up” video below.