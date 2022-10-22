Music Video: Icewear Vezzo ft. Babyface Ray – God Bless The 6

Icewear Vezzo teams up with Babyface Ray for the official video to his track “God Bless The 6”. The records opens with an intro by DJ Drama, which indicates a possible Gangsta Grillz project is coming soon. The video is directed by Fresh Rich Visuals and features the two Detroit spittaz inside a local rim shop and rolling in an exotic whip going bar for bar. “God Bless The 6” follows Icewear Vezzo’s previous releases “Richer“, “They Can’t FWM“, and “It’s All On You” featuring Kodak Black.

Watch the “God Bless The 6” video below.