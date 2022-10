Ty Dolla $ign and producer Mustard will be releasing their collab album soon. Here is the first single “My Friends” featuring Lil Durk. Produced by both artists, FNZ, Nic Nac, Tom Levesque, and Waterboy, Ty Dolla lives his best life with his day one homies. Durk brings his Chiraq swag and speaks on loyalty in his click.

You can stream “My Friends” below.

***Updated with the official video.***