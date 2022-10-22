Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 112) Accountability In Culture Pt.II

Show us (and Jay Z) the accounting, the taxes or the contract! It could all be so simple. Speculation is only fun when you’re in the wrong. In the meantime, keep enjoying throwing our money. Speaking of money and influence, Carl Cherry’s tweet causes a conversation about the state of Hip-Hop and where it is headed. Meanwhile, Kanye continues to make his rounds on national news networks and reveal his “assistant”. While Ye continues to make his rounds in his wild Yeezy boots, a hiker was able to toss a bear off a cliff to protect his life. In the city, we’ve officially declared the rise in rats a state of emergency. At least we’re officially in the best time of year for sports. Playoff baseball is underway and the NBA is officially back. The guys discuss sports predictions and more +

