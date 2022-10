Drake and 21 Savage just announced that they will be releasing a joint album titled HER LOSS on October 28th. To celebrate they release the long-awaited video for their collab “Jimmy Crooks”. Directed by Mahfuz, the two superstars spit their verses in front of a projected screen. The also preview a new track mid-way through the visual. “Jimmy Crooks” is the closing record off Drake’s seventh solo album, Honestly, Nevermind.

Watch the “Jimmy Crooks” video below.