Music Video: Vic Spencer – Hell Is Overcrowded

Chicago’s Vic Spencer gives fans the visual for his latest single “Hell Is Overcrowded”. Off his joint album, PCS3 with producer August Fanon. He had this to say about the visual:

Why do people find overcrowded places the best places to be when all they do is be hot and sweaty? Hell is Overcrowded is a record dedicated to people who see no harm in doing wrong to people. The horns that August Fanon provides gives Vic an opportunity to paint pain into the subject matter. People do so much dirt to others to the point where now hell is really overcrowded. Vic Spencer participated in A Summer of Sunsets, a video series on how the sun set quickly by superb director Lamar Landers and this is the end result.

In the clip, Vic takes his lawn chair and rolls up and smokes while the sunsets spitting his intricate bars.

Watch the “Hell Is Overcrowded” video below.