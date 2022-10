Mount Westmore rejoins to do it “Too Big” on their new single featuring P-Lo. Produced by P-Lo, who also handles the hook, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort go back and forth with their bars and their legendary flows. The supergroup first premiered their album Bad MFs exclusively on Gala Music a couple months back, but they plan to re-release it on all DSPs with additional music including “Too Big”.

You can stream “Too Big” below.