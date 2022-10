Fabolous takes a trip to Abu Dhabi with his freestyle over CJ’s “Whoopty”. Directed by Drevinci. In the official video Fab cruises through Abu Dhabi in a Maybach SUV, hits up Etihad Arena for a NBA game and performs at Club White. “Fabu Dhabi Recap” follows his appearance on the “Gotta Move On (King Remix)”.

Watch the “Fabu Dhabi Recap” video below.