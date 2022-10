After his appearances during Omarion and Mario’s VERZUZ, Jeremih returns with his first new single/video titled “Changes”. The record samples Avant’s 2003 single “Read Your Mind”. In the visual, Jeremih laments a toxic relationship as he reminisces about the good times and the bad times in a lavish mansion, around the city and standing in front of a white Lambo.

Watch the “Changes” video below.