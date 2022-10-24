Video: Joyce Wrice – NPR Tiny Desk Concert

After recently releasing her KAYTRANADA-produced EP, Motive, Joyce Wrice hits up NPR for a Tiny Desk Concert. During the six-song she give live renditions of her records “Falling In Love”, “Chandler”, “Must Be Nice”, “On One”, “Bittersweet Goodbyes” and “Iced Tea”. She had this to say about her new EP, Motive during her set:

“In between coming off of my debut album and brainstorming ideas for my sophomore album, I was motivated to create an EP that the world could dance to. This new project is experimental, fun, carefree, and sexy. After Overgrown, I was inspired to be free-spirited and to let loose and during this process I was consistently asking myself, ‘what’s your motive?’”

Watch the full performance below.