New Music: Stalley – Red Light

Stalley is gearing up to release his follow-up to his 2021 collab project with Apollo Brown. This new album is titled Somebody Up There Loves Me and will drop on December 6th. He had this to say about the project:

“My new album is inspired by the 1956 film Somebody Up There Likes Me. The music follows similar themes that are in the movie and me knowing throughout my life and career, I am loved and protected.”

Here is the first single titled “Red Light”. Produced by B.A.M.

You can stream “Red Light” below.

<a href="https://mellomusicgroup.bandcamp.com/album/somebody-up-there-loves-me">SOMEBODY UP THERE LOVES ME by STALLEY</a>