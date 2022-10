G Herbo continues his promo run as he hits up Power 106 and sat down with Justin Credible and DJ Sourmilk for a L.A. Leakers freestyle session. His new album, Survivor’s Remorse is available now and features guest appearances by Future, Gunna, Benny The Butcher, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Young Thug, Conway The Machine, Kodak Black, and more.

Watch the L.A. Leakers freestyle below.