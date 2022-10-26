Album Stream: Che Noir – The Last Remnants

Following her album Food For Thought, Buffalo’s Che Noir returns with her second project of the year The Last Remnants. She had this to say about the project:

“Food For Thought was a huge breakout for me. I wanted to give my fans something to branch off of the “Food” motif I started the year with. I have been working diligently on my next album as well, The Lotus Child, which I will produce in its entirety. Consider The Last Remnants as a well-prepared appetizer.”

The Last Remnants features guest appearances by Benny The Butcher, 38 Spesh, Ransom, and Elcamino Also featuring production by 38 Spesh, LT Beats, Trox, Swizz Beatz, Fruition, Tricky Trippz, Chup, and Streezy.

You can stream The Last Remnants in its entirety below.