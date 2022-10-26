Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 573) “Go To Bed”

On this week’s episode, the guys discuss the newest developments with Kanye West’s brand fallouts (14:25). Joe remains adamant about Alec Baldwin’s arrest after his 1-year post regarding the shooting (35:55), the guys discuss Madonna’s legacy and superstar status (43:55). Ice is excited for Drake and 21 Savage’s new album (1:09:10). Next, Joe asks how the guys deal with clingy girlfriends (1:25:15), the guys also discuss side chicks (1:40:55), and Gillie and Wallo’s new deal (2:05:00). Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP.: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Jeremih – “Changes” Ice | Jeezy & DJ Drama – “Street Cred” Parks | HDBeenDope – “Wake Em Up” Ish | Nonso Amadi – “Different” (Ft. Majid Jordan)