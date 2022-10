Jeezy hits up Detroit in the official video to his 42 Dugg-featured record, “Put The Minks Down”. Directed by Jerry Productions, Jeezy sets up shop on Fenkell Ave in a Maybach and vibe in the streets with the locals. Off of Jeezy’s new Gangsta Grillz project, SnoFall.

Watch the “Put The Minks Down” video below.