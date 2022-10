Larry June gets to the paper in his new video, “Larry’s Diner”. In the animated visual, Larry cruises through San Francisco in his Porsche 911 GT3 as he snags a case full of money. Masked gunmen try to move in on him and he ends up on a yacht. “Larry’s Diner” is off of Larry June’s new project, Spaceships On The Blade.

Watch the “Larry’s Diner” video below.