Mariah The Scientist revisits her four-song EP The Intermission for the official video to her standout track “Spread Thin”, which went viral on Tik Tok earlier this year. The visual recaps her 2022 so far. She had this to say about the clip:

“Shout out to my fans that were riding for this sh*t before Tik Tok! I made that video for you, inspired by everyone sharing what their year was like to my song”.

Watch the “Spread Thin” video below.