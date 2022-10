Coming off the release of his new album Baby On Baby 2, DaBaby takes a trip to New York to Hot 97 to partake in a Funkmaster Flex freestyle. For his return appearance since 2019, Baby goes in with his double-time flow and shouting out his peers. He also hit up the morning show to talk about his controversial lyrics on the track “Boogeyman”, his relationship with Danileigh, more new music, and more.

Watch the freestyle and the interview below.