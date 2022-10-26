Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 113) SORRY

First let’s address the elephant in the room. WE’RE SORRY…we’re so sorry. The Mixy Boys were out this weekend. First, the guys hit Ludlow House (Julian’s second home) to see the amazing Joyce Wrice. Then Rory ended up in the Bronx and linked with Eddin (in full bear costume). The Yankee’s took the L and so did classic art. Climate Change is real and so is the $10k a student stole from her grandma to give to her classmates. If you’re looking to save money Uber pool is an option to everyone except for Mal. Reading the room is an important life skill, unless you’re Alec Baldwin. Speaking of rooms we’d like to read, Doja Cat went topless at her 27th birthday party. This somehow led to Mal talking about types of showers. GKMC turns 10 and this instant classic spirals to a debate about Drake/Future vs. Drake/21 Savage. In other music news, Taylor Swift is breaking streaming records while Rory shares with us details about a show explaining Spotify’s rise. All can be seated after the Yankees are swept by the (cheating) Astros. In positive NY news, the Giants, Jets and Knicks won their last games. Mal’s Lakers are the second best team in their own city. Listen in as the guys discuss all of this + more!

