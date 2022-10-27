Music Video: Diddy – Diddy Freestyle

Diddy revisits his verse on 2017’s “Whatcha Gon’ Do” and drops a visual labeled “Diddy Freestyle”. Directed by Mike Oberlies. From the same set of the “Gotta Move On (Queens Remix)“, Diddy rocks a fly mink as he cruises through New York City with Yung Miami on his side. He kicks his bars over the “Dre Day “ instrumental. “Whatcha Gon’ Do” also features Rick Ross and a posthumous verse from the late Notorious B.I.G. and was originally released in 2017 with two versions.

Watch the “Diddy Freestyle” video below.