Killer Mike is “Talk’N That Shit” on his new single/video. Directed by seck., Mike spits his belligerent bars at a photoshoot with his legal goons, hits up various spots around the A including a strip club, a barbershop, a school, and more. The visual features cameos by DJ Paul, Gangsta Boo, and members of Atlanta’s Youth Build. “Talk’N That Shit” follows Killer Mike’s previous release “Run”, which was dropped back in July.

Watch the “Talk’N That Shit” video below.