With his new project Mr. Ten08 on the way, Griselda’s Boldy James gives fans the second single, “Could Be Worse”. Produced by Futurewave. Boldy spits his laced bars over the head knodding instrumental. “Could Be Worse” follows his track “Flag On The Play“. Both are off of Boldy James and Futurewave’s upcoming album Mr. Ten08, which drops November 4th.

You can stream “Could Be Worse” below.