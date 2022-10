DRAM and BJ The Chicago Kid team up for a new collab titled “PPL”. As the ride the soulful production, the two breakdown a bad relationship corrupted by their lovers grimy ways. “PPL” is the follow-up to DRAM’s latest singles “Let Me See Your Phone” and “WHAM”. All of the records are off his upcoming album, What Had Happened Was…

You can stream “PPL” below.