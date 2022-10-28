Album Stream: DVSN – Working On My Karma

OVO Sound’s duo of singer Daniel Daley and producer Nineteen85 aka DVSN return with their fourth studio album, Working On My Karma. They had this to say about the project:

“Working On My Karma is a story about love, regret, and the potential emotions that can arise after acting on ego. With undertones of vulnerability, accountability, and reflection, this album is for the duo’s fans, giving them the R&B sound they know and love with a new twist.”

Working On My Karma features 12 new tracks and contributions by Jermaine Dupri, Jagged Edge and BLEU.

You can stream Working On My Karma in its entirety below.



