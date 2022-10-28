Album Stream: Smino – Luv 4 Rent

Smino returns with his third studio album, Luv 4 Rent. He had this to say about the project:

“This whole album is about having fun and recognizing your inner love. You feel me? Straight up self love vibe. I felt like I wasn’t personally doing that for myself. You feel me? And I felt like I was just giving that out too much and not really taking it in. So I was in that place, I was in the middle of that and I was like, ‘Damn, how I’ma get out of this?’ And the art imitates life, you feel me? And that’s my life. So, sh*t, that’s what I ended up making it about. Low key, this album probably just saved my life a little bit.”

Luv 4 Rent features 15 new songs and guest appearances by J. Cole, Doechii, Lucky Daye, Phoelix, Ravyn Lenae, Lil Uzi Vert, and more.

You can stream Luv 4 Rent in its entirety below..



