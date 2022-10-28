Album Stream: Westside Gunn – Hitler Wears Hermes Vol. 10

Ten years after releasing his Hitler Wears Hermes mixtape, Westside Gunn is closing the the series with his tenth and final installment. He had this to say about the series

“Every year, at this time, I made [Hitler Wears Hermes] Part 1, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, all the way up to now. So it’s only right if I end it on 10,. The last one [HWH 8: Side B] was going to be the final one, but I felt weird doing nine and not 10 of them. And you know, like in anything, you always celebrate the 10th year.”

Vol. 10 features 12 new track and contributions by Black Star, Run The Jewels, Swizz Beatz, Pete Rock, Alchemist, A$AP Rocky, RZA, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, Busta Rhymes, DJ Drama, Estee Nack, Keisha Plum, Doe Boy, Jay Worthy, Conway the Machine, Benny the Butcher, Stove God Cook$, Rome Streetz, and Armani Caesar.

You can stream Hitler Wears Hermes Vol. 10 in its entirety below.



