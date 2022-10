Wiz Khalifa and his Taylor Gang crew come together for their new compilation album, G Rage. Featuring 16 new records and new music by Wiz Khalifa, Fedd The God, Stixx, Chevy Woods, 6AM, and P Fire. Also featuring guest appearances by Lil Uzi Vert and Ty Dolla $ign.

You can stream G Rage in its entirety below.