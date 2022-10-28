New Music: Rihanna – Lift Me Up

After more than six years, Rihanna makes her triumphant return with a new record titled “Lift Me Up”, which is the lead single off the soundtrack to the motion picture, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Written by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler, Ri Ri uplifts with the heartfelt ballad. Dedicated to late actor, Chadwick Boseman, who portrayed Black Panther throughout the Marvel Studio Films. Tems says about the record:

“After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them. Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

This is Rihanna’s first solo music since 2016’s, Anti. The new mother and billionaire business mogul s scheduled to perform at Super Bowl LVII on February 12, 2023.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Soundtrack drops November 4th. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on November 11th.

You can stream “Lift Me Up” below.