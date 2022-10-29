Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 574) “Pocket Watchin’”

On this week’s episode, Ice tells us his plans for Halloween (12:15). The guys discuss new music from Rihanna (25:00). Joe issues an apology to DVSN (43:30). Kanye is back in the news after being rejected by Skechers (59:40). Ish explains how the powers that be are making an example out of Kanye (1:18:25). Next, the guys discuss Elon Musk is buying Twitter (1:32:00), Tom Brady’s divorce (1:37:40), and the Golden State Warriors (1:49:55). Lastly, Joe calls Math Hoffa to discuss his podcast breakup (2:07:30) + MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP.: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Coco Jones – “ICU” Ice | RJmrLA – “Corner House” Parks | Westside Gunn – “Switches On Everything” (Ft. Run The Jewels & Stove God Cooks) Ish | NxWorries & Anderson .Paak – “Where I Go” (Ft. H.E.R.)