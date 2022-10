Chloe and Latto are in it “For The Night” on their new collab. Produced by London On Da Track, Chloe gives it up to her love interest. Latto adds her racy bars.

“For The Night” follows Chloe’s previous singles, “Surprise” and “Treat Me“, and “Have Mercy”.

You can stream “For The Night” below.

***Updated with the official video.***