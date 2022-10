IDK travels the country with his new single/video, “Monsieur Dior”. In the black-and-white clip, IDK travels from city to city mingling with fans and performing on stage. The visual ends with a tribute to the late rapper MF Doom. “Monsieur Dior” follows IDK’s two-pack, “Free Slime/Drive” and his Simple. EP with producer Kaytranada.

Watch the “Monsieur Dior” video below.