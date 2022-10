Polo G gets to the “Bag Talk” on his new single/video. Produced by Southside and TM88 and directed by Caleb Jermale, Polo G takes a trip to the Bronx where he spits his grimy raps while mobbing with his crew. “Bag Talk” is Polo G’s first solo release since his track “Distraction” back in June.

Watch the “Bag Talk” video below.