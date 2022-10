Juice WRLD carries a lot with his latest posthumous record, “In My Head”. Produced by Max Lord, TrePounds, and Sheldon Ferguson, Juice breaks down his rockstar lifestyle and his struggles in life. “In My Head” follows his appearance on Marshmello’s single, “Bye Bye” and his previous releases “Cigarettes” and “Go Hard 2.0”.

You can stream “In My Head” below.