N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with the legend himself and Drink Champs Alumni, Jeezy!

The Snowman visits once again and brings the SNOFALL.

Jeezy shares stories of his journey, giving away hundreds of thousands of mixtapes for free, driving Ferrari’s before the fame, working with Diddy, and much much more!

Jeezy also talks about his new project w/ DJ DRAMA titled “SNOFALL”. Available now!