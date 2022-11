Jack Harlow made his return to Saturday Night Live on October 29th. He pulled a double-duty as the evening’s host and musical performance. After opening up the show with an opening monologue, He starred in a few sketches throughout the night. For his first performance, the Jack performed a medley of “Little Secret” and his hit single “First Class”. He later returned to rep his home town with a performance of “State Fair”.

Watch the performances and the skits below.